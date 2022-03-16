Graduate Medical Education
OHSU affiliated residency and fellowship programs
Onboarding documents needed before you can rotate to the VA.
Please fully complete and sign required documents and then return to the VA Portland Health Care System OAA Office.
Email: vhapor-odsoaa@va.gov
FAX: 503-721-1465
Resources for Health Professions Trainees Coming to VA | Eligibility and Forms - Office of Academic Affiliations
Application forms must be completed by all clinical trainees participating in programs offered at U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities. Some forms are required of all trainees. Additional forms may be required depending on your clinical training program.
University is responsible for the TQCVL completion before trainee rotates at the VA.
The trainee is responsible for completing the self-certification of Federal service before rotation to the VA.