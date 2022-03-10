Our nurse residency programs include didactic and precepted clinical experiences. These experiences are designed to provide the new graduate RN opportunities to effectively transition to competent professional nurses, with focus on developing effective decision-making skills, incorporating evidence into practice, supporting clinical leadership at point of care and promoting life-long learning and resilience in nursing practice. You will practice collaboratively in an inter-professional model and gain an integrated perspective of nursing leadership and the VA healthcare system.

Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency Program

Are you a new RN ready to take your knowledge and skills to the next level? As a nurse resident, your experience will cover multiple clinical settings at the VA Portland Health Care System. The year is like a fellowship – you will earn significant work experience, training and skill development opportunities that are not typically available to someone starting out in an entry-level nursing position.



Benefits of the Program:

• Valuable experience developing and growing your RN skills and knowledge alongside expert colleagues

• Annual stipend and benefits, no required night shift!

• Structured mentoring opportunities

• Enhance clinical and leadership skills in a variety of clinical settings

• Understand the continuum of care across the entire health care system

• Veteran-centered practice environment to Care for Those Who Have Served Us

Note: Nurse residents are considered trainees and there is no commitment for continued employment after the completion of the year-long program. After a successful residency, we do hope that you will find your calling to care for Veterans within the VA Portland Health Care System!

Applicant Requirements:

• Be a US citizen and a graduate of a BSN or MSN (entry level) program accredited by the CCNE or ACEN.

• Be a licensed RN by February 15 for spring start and August 15 for fall start of the current academic year.

• Be a licensed RN for less than one-year post graduation from your nursing program and have no RN position work experience.

• Commit to completing the one-year RN Residency Program.



Questions? Please email Tyra.Haebe@va.gov