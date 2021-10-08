Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at VA Portland Health Care System where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.
Apply for a job at the VA Portland Health Care System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
VISN 20 is hiring
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of our expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a nursing professional interested in working for the VA Portland Healthcare System, contact our Human Resources office at 503-220-8262 or toll-free at 800-949-1004.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Nursing Careers at VA Portland
Being a nurse at VA Portland you have more than a job — you have a mission to serve Veterans who’ve borne the battle with honor.
In carrying out this mission, you’ll discover a career with competitive pay, opportunities for growth and mobility, a wealth of benefits and rich rewards.
If interested, please contact...
Katie Franz, MN, RN
VA Portland Nurse Recruiter
Katie.franz@va.gov
503-220-8262, ext. 56014
Environmental Management Service (EMS)
EMS is a integral part of VA and the mission to support our nations Veteran's. Learn how you can become part of the EMS team in this short video.
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse (PDF)
- Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs. You can search by either location or keywords.
Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in the Portland, Oregon area.
Contact us
Portland VA Medical Center
Human Resources
Building 16, Third Floor
3710 Southwest U.S. Veterans Hospital Road
Portland, OR 97239-2964
Phone: 503-220-8262 or toll-free at 800-949-1004
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT