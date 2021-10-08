Jobs and careers

Apply for a job at the VA Portland Health Care System

When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.

VISN 20 is hiring

Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of our expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a nursing professional interested in working for the VA Portland Healthcare System, contact our Human Resources office at 503-220-8262 or toll-free at 800-949-1004.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.

Nursing Careers at VA Portland

Being a nurse at VA Portland you have more than a job — you have a mission to serve Veterans who’ve borne the battle with honor.

In carrying out this mission, you’ll discover a career with competitive pay, opportunities for growth and mobility, a wealth of benefits and rich rewards.

If interested, please contact...



Katie Franz, MN, RN

VA Portland Nurse Recruiter

Katie.franz@va.gov

503-220-8262, ext. 56014

Environmental Management Service (EMS)

EMS is a integral part of VA and the mission to support our nations Veteran's. Learn how you can become part of the EMS team in this short video.