Volunteer or donate
VA Portland Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Volunteer or Donate
VA Portland Health Care System depends on the goodwill of our benefactors and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's heroes.
(See online donation details at the bottom of this web page)
Volunteer
Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the Medical Center and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments including;
Volunteer Van Drivers
Help pick-up outpatients receiving chemotherapy, dialysis, radiation therapy, and other outpatient appointments. To fill this role, you must have a current drivers license and automobile insurance and pass a physical exam. Hours: 7 a.m. to noon, or noon to 5 p.m.
Guest Shuttle Drivers (Vancouver Campus)
Help outpatients in our large parking areas with access to the Vancouver Campus. To fill this role, you must have a current driver's license. Hours: 8 a.m. to noon, or noon to 3:30 p.m.
Office Assistant Volunteer
Help different medical or administrative offices in the medical center. Duties include filing, answering phones, and greeting and directing patients. Hours: 8 a.m. to noon, or noon to 4 p.m.
To volunteer, call or visit the VAPORHCS Voluntary Service Office. We will be happy to receive your application or discuss how you can help us in our mission to provide comfort and care to America's Veterans.
Donation Needs
(As of September 2021)
Due to COVID-19, please call Voluntary Service to arrange the delivery/receipt of donated items.
Voluntary Service Donation Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Donations can also be mailed directly to Voluntary Service.
Voluntary Service at the Portland and Vancouver Campuses will continue accepting monetary donations thru mail, or e-donate.
Thank you in advance for your contributions and we appreciate all you do in supporting our Veterans.
Current Needs:
Clothing
- New Sweats/T-shirts up to size 4XL
- Coats/Gloves
- Men’s new sweatshirts all sizes
- Men’s new boxers/briefs in all sizes up to 42
- Men’s long underwear various sizes
- Wet weather gear
- Backpacks
- Sleeping bags
Other items
- Tri-met & C-Tran passes
- Denture adhesive
- Prepackaged food items: cheese and/or peanut butter and cracker sandwiches, granola bars
- Coffee
- Lap robes/Quilts
- Neck Pillows
- Word find/Puzzle Books
- Back Scratchers
- Reading Glasses (variety of strengths)
Where to donate:
Please mail to:
Voluntary Service (P4VOL)
3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Road
Portland, OR 97239
Contact Us
Voluntary Service Office
Building 101, ground floor, room 115
Portland: 503-273-5042
Vancouver: 360-690-1842
Outside Portland/Vancouver Metro Area: 800-949-1004, ext. 55042