Volunteer or Donate

VA Portland Health Care System depends on the goodwill of our benefactors and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's heroes.

(See online donation details at the bottom of this web page)

Volunteer

Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the Medical Center and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments including;

Volunteer Van Drivers

Help pick-up outpatients receiving chemotherapy, dialysis, radiation therapy, and other outpatient appointments. To fill this role, you must have a current drivers license and automobile insurance and pass a physical exam. Hours: 7 a.m. to noon, or noon to 5 p.m.

Guest Shuttle Drivers (Vancouver Campus)

Help outpatients in our large parking areas with access to the Vancouver Campus. To fill this role, you must have a current driver's license. Hours: 8 a.m. to noon, or noon to 3:30 p.m.

Office Assistant Volunteer

Help different medical or administrative offices in the medical center. Duties include filing, answering phones, and greeting and directing patients. Hours: 8 a.m. to noon, or noon to 4 p.m.

To volunteer, call or visit the VAPORHCS Voluntary Service Office. We will be happy to receive your application or discuss how you can help us in our mission to provide comfort and care to America's Veterans.

Donation Needs

(As of September 2021)

Due to COVID-19, please call Voluntary Service to arrange the delivery/receipt of donated items.

Voluntary Service Donation Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Donations can also be mailed directly to Voluntary Service.

Voluntary Service at the Portland and Vancouver Campuses will continue accepting monetary donations thru mail, or e-donate.

Thank you in advance for your contributions and we appreciate all you do in supporting our Veterans.

Current Needs:

Clothing

New Sweats/T-shirts up to size 4XL

Coats/Gloves

Men’s new sweatshirts all sizes

Men’s new boxers/briefs in all sizes up to 42

Men’s long underwear various sizes

Wet weather gear

Backpacks

Sleeping bags

Other items

Tri-met & C-Tran passes

Denture adhesive

Prepackaged food items: cheese and/or peanut butter and cracker sandwiches, granola bars

Coffee

Lap robes/Quilts

Neck Pillows

Word find/Puzzle Books

Back Scratchers

Reading Glasses (variety of strengths)

Where to donate:

Please mail to:

Voluntary Service (P4VOL)

3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Road

Portland, OR 97239

Voluntary Service Office

Building 101, ground floor, room 115

Portland: 503-273-5042

Vancouver: 360-690-1842

Outside Portland/Vancouver Metro Area: 800-949-1004, ext. 55042