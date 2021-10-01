Portland, OR Vet Center

First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 503-688-5361 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

Making an appointment:

After your initial contact with the Portland Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will follow up with you by phone to discuss options for how we can help and get you connected quickly with a counselor.

Contacting us:

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.

Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:

If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.

First-time visitor or walk-ins:

If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 503-688-5361 to discuss how we can help.

Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.