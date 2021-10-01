Portland, OR Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Portland, OR Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
We share a large parking lot with several neighboring businesses. Please feel free to park anywhere in our lot.
We are easily accessible via several bus routes and close to the MAX light rail as well. We recommend using TriMet - Trip Planner to plan your route and check the schedules.
- #73 bus line runs North-South and stop locations are on NE 122nd Ave at the intersection with NE Halsey St.
- #77 bus line runs East-West and stop locations are on NE Halsey St at the intersection with NE 122nd Ave.
First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 503-688-5361 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Making an appointment:
After your initial contact with the Portland Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will follow up with you by phone to discuss options for how we can help and get you connected quickly with a counselor.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
First-time visitor or walk-ins:
If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 503-688-5361 to discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Portland, OR Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
WWII-Korean War Luncheon
Portland Vet Center and our community partner, American Legion Post #1, host a luncheon the third Friday of every month, starting at 11:30 a.m.
American Legion Post #1
1830 SE 122nd Avenue, Portland
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Portland Vet Center offers individual and couples counseling. We can also refer you to community providers who offer services for family members.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The Portland Vet Center offers:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
At the Portland Vet Center, we will work closely with our local VA Medical Center and other community partners to help you access the necessary resources.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Portland Vet Center offers individual, couples, and group counseling for a wide variety of issues including PTSD, depression, anxiety, grief, stress, and anger. We tailor our approach to your unique goals and needs. Many of our staff members are Veterans themselves and all of our staff is highly experienced at working with Veterans, service members, and their families.
Care at our center includes:
- Individual counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Specialty groups including but not limited to: Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, Mindfulness, Medics, and Women Veterans
- Couples counseling
Evidence-based therapies including:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Somatic Experiencing (SE)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Here at the Portland Vet Center, we offer evidence-based therapies including:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Somatic Experiencing (SE)
- Written Exposure Therapy (WET)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
At the Portland Vet Center, we can help with
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- How to connect with local Veterans Service Organizations
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
At the Portland Vet Center, we offer a group specifically for Women Veterans. Please call to learn more.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
You can learn more about services for homeless Veterans by visiting the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans or by contacting the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that navigating the variety of resources can be a challenge. The Portland Vet Center can educate you on topics such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- How to connect with local Veterans Service Organizations
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
To complement our counseling services, the Portland Vet Center partners with entities such as:
- Local Veteran/Service Member support organizations
- National Guard and Reserve units
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.