Portland, OR Vet Center

1505 NE 122nd Avenue
Portland, OR 97230

Front of the Portland Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Portland, OR Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Portland, OR Vet Center - Clackamas

Clackamas Community College
19600 Molalla Ave
Oregon City, OR 97045

Clackamas Community College is a community partner and provides space for counselors from the Vet Center.

Portland, OR Vet Center - St. Helen

Elks Veteran Bunker
125 S 13th St
St Helens, OR 97051

Portland Vet Center staff provide services at out community partner at Elks Veterans Bunker provide

Portland, OR Vet Center - Vancouver, WA

WSU Clark County Extension
1919 NE 78th St
Vancouver, WA 98665

Washington State University is a community partner and provides space for counselors from the Vet Center.

