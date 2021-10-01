Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Portland, OR Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Portland, OR Vet Center - Clackamas Located at Clackamas Community College 19600 Molalla Ave Oregon City, OR 97045 Directions on Google Maps Phone 503-688-5361

Portland, OR Vet Center - St. Helen Located at Elks Veteran Bunker 125 S 13th St St Helens, OR 97051 Directions on Google Maps Phone 503-688-5361

Portland, OR Vet Center - Vancouver, WA Located at WSU Clark County Extension 1919 NE 78th St Vancouver, WA 98665 Directions on Google Maps Phone 503-688-5361

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.