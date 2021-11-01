 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

Princeton Vet Center

Address

1511 North Walker Street
Princeton, WV 24740

Phone

Princeton Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Princeton Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Princeton Vet Center - Galax

Located at

Galax Public Library
610 W. Stuart Drive
Galax, VA 24333

Phone

Galax Public Library

Princeton Vet Center - McDowell County

Located at

West Virginia Workforce Center
110 Park Avenue Ste 100
Welch, WV 24801

Phone

WV Workforce Center

Princeton Vet Center - Narrows

Located at

Iris Brammer Public Library
109 Mary Street
Narrows, VA 24124

Phone

Iris Brammer Public Library

Princeton Vet Center - Wytheville

Located at

Freedom Lane Apartments, Community Center
468 Peppers Ferry Rd.
Wytheville , VA 24382

Phone

Freedom Lane Apartments, Community Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.