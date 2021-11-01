Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Princeton Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Princeton Vet Center - Galax Located at Galax Public Library 610 W. Stuart Drive Galax, VA 24333 Directions on Google Maps Phone 304-425-8098

Princeton Vet Center - McDowell County Located at West Virginia Workforce Center 110 Park Avenue Ste 100 Welch, WV 24801 Directions on Google Maps Phone 304-425-8098

Princeton Vet Center - Narrows Located at Iris Brammer Public Library 109 Mary Street Narrows, VA 24124 Directions on Google Maps Phone 304-425-8098

Princeton Vet Center - Wytheville Located at Freedom Lane Apartments, Community Center 468 Peppers Ferry Rd. Wytheville , VA 24382 Directions on Google Maps Phone 304-425-8098

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.