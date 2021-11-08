About VA Providence Healthcare System

The VA Providence Health care system is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA New England Health care system. We’re an innovative care center within the VA New England Healthcare System (VISN 1), which includes medical centers and clinics in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

The Providence Medical Center is dedicated to providing high quality comprehensive outpatient and inpatient health care to Veterans residing in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Each Veteran who comes to the medical center for care is assured personalized care by a team of health care providers. A Primary Care Provider coordinates each patient's medical care, patient education needs and referrals to any of the medical centers 32 subspecialty clinics. The Medical Center's Ambulatory Care Program is supported by a general medical, surgical, and psychiatric inpatient facility fully-accredited by the Joint Commission. The medical center delivers a broad range of services in medicine, surgery, and behavioral sciences and is currently operating 73 beds. Veterans can also avail themselves of primary care and some specialty services at the VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) in New Bedford, MA, Hyannis, MA, and in Middletown, RI.

The Providence Health care system has approximately 150 board certified physicians and more than 1,500 full-time equivalent employees who complete the health care delivery team of professional, technical, administrative, and support personnel.

Nationally and internationally recognized clinical research activities enhance patient care in health services, dermatology, mental health treatment, pulmonary/vascular, rehabilitation, post-traumatic stress disorder, and alcoholism and drug abuse.

