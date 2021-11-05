VA Providence Healthcare System

The Providence VA Medical Center was constructed in 1948 after World War II with an additional wing constructed in 1977 and an ambulatory care building built it 1998. The medical center also runs three Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in New Bedford (since 1985), Hyannis (since 1998), and Middletown (since 2000) and the Eagle Square Annex.

The Providence Health care system has approximately 150 board certified physicians and more than 1,500 full-time equivalent employees who complete the health care delivery team of professional, technical, administrative, and support personnel.



Each veteran who comes to the Medical Center for care is assured personalized care by a team of health care providers. A Primary Care Provider coordinates each patient's medical care, patient education needs and referrals to any of the medical centers 32 subspecialty clinics. The Medical Center's Ambulatory Care Program is supported by a general medical, surgical, and psychiatric inpatient facility fully-accredited by the Joint Commission. The medical center delivers a broad range of services in medicine, surgery, and behavioral sciences and is currently operating 73 beds.

Over the past few years we have expanded to add a top of the line operating room, ICU, parking garage for Veterans, visitors and staff, and soon to open is a new Dialysis unit (2021).