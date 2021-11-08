Mission and Vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

We will continue to be the benchmark of excellence and value in health care and benefits by providing exemplary services that are both patient-centered and evidence-based. This care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery, and continuous improvement. It will emphasize prevention and population health and contribute to the Nation's well-being through education, research, and service in national emergencies.

Who we serve

VA Providence Health care system serves Veterans in Rhode Island and in Bristol, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties in Massachusetts. We operated a medical center in Providence and 5 community-based clinics. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the New England Health care System Network (VISN 1).