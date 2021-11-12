Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Catholic Mass is celebrated in the Chapel, Monday through Thursday, at 11:30 a.m. and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. ET

Christian worship service in the chapel on Fridays at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome

Holy Communion is made available to all patients, as are other sacraments and/or ordinances upon request.

The organization of other religious services in the chapel can be discussed with the chief of chaplain service by calling 401-273-7100, ext. 12865.

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

Please contact Chaplain Service at 401-273-7100, ext. 13000.

Interfaith chapel

Providence VA Medical Center

Third floor, C-Wing

Room 347

Hours: 24/7