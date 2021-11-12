Chaplain services
VA Providence health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Spiritual and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Weddings
Worship services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:
- Catholic Mass is celebrated in the Chapel, Monday through Thursday, at 11:30 a.m. and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. ET
- Christian worship service in the chapel on Fridays at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome
- Holy Communion is made available to all patients, as are other sacraments and/or ordinances upon request.
- The organization of other religious services in the chapel can be discussed with the chief of chaplain service by calling 401-273-7100, ext. 12865.
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a chaplain
Please contact Chaplain Service at 401-273-7100, ext. 13000.
Interfaith chapel
Providence VA Medical Center
Third floor, C-Wing
Room 347
Hours: 24/7