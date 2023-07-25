Nominate Your Nurse for a Daisy Award

Skip to Content
Sat. Jul 29, 2023, 12:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

This is an online event.

Free

DAISY Award

The VA Providence Healthcare System is proud to be a DAISY award partner, recognizing our selected nurses with this special honor each quarter.

What is The DAISY Award?

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33, from complications of the auto-immune disease Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP). During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award in Pat’s memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.

Our DAISY Award honorees demonstrate the VA’s I CARE principles. They also demonstrate excellence through their clinical expertise and compassionate care. They are recognized as role models in our nursing community.

The VA Providence Healthcare System is proud to be a DAISY Award partner, and will recognize one of our nurses with this special honor each month. Each DAISY Award Honoree will be recognized at a public ceremony in her/his unit each quarter, and will receive:

  • a beautiful certificate
  • a DAISY Award pin
  • a hand-carved stone sculpture entitled A Healer’s Touch

How to Nominate an Extraordinary Nurse

Veterans, families, visitors, nurses, physicians, and other employees may nominate a nurse by completing and submitting the  www.daisynomination.org/PVAMC

To find out more about the DAISY program, including the growing list of Partners, please go to https://www.daisyfoundation.org/

Contact:

Meiling Wu
RN
(401) 273-7100 ext. 1-4427

