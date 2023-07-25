Nominate Your Nurse for a Daisy Award

Starting tonight, the Regent Ave. entrance to the campus will be closed to allow construction of a new fence and gate.

The traffic pattern at the construction site will be ONE-WAY due to the limited amount of space. This will mean that cars entering Parking Area 4 from Army Road (main entrance) will need to turn around using the designated parking spaces.

The fence along Lot #5 and Regent Ave., and the Regent Ave. entrance gate to Lot #5 will also be replaced. This means that we will be closing the parking spaces along Regent Ave. and the entrance near Building #32 in the future as the work progresses. We’ll let you know when and for how long before closing the parking spaces and the Lot #5 entrance near Building #32.

