VA Providence Winter Blood Drive

Did you know that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood? And that one blood donation can save up to three lives?

That’s why we are inviting you to join the Winter Blood Drive at VA Providence on Wednesday, December 13, from 9 am until 4 pm, in the 5th floor auditorium.

Donating blood is safe, simple, and rewarding. It only takes about an hour of your time, and it can make a huge difference for someone in need. You can also enjoy free snacks and drinks after your donation, and chat with fellow donors and staff.

To schedule your appointment, please call (401) 453-8383, Walk-In's are Welcome!

Thank you for your generosity and support. Together, we can give the gift of life to our Veterans and our community.