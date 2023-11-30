Winter Coat Giveaway at VA Providence
Do you know a Veteran that needs a warm coat for the winter?
When:
Fri. Dec 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
H-PACT, Trailer 37
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
If so, tell them about the Winter Coat Giveaway at VA Providence on December 8th, from 10 am to 1 pm, at H-PACT, Trailer 37, 830 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI.
This event is being held in collaboration with Operation Stand Down Rhode Island (OSDRI), a non-profit organization that provides crucial wrap-around services to homeless and at-risk Veterans. OSDRI operates a food pantry, a legal assistance program, an employment and training program, and a housing program for Veterans and their families.
If you have any questions about the event, please contact Brian Sullivan at (401) 383-4730 ext. 104. We hope to see you there and thank you for your service.See more events