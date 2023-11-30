Do you know a Veteran that needs a warm coat for the winter?

If so, tell them about the Winter Coat Giveaway at VA Providence on December 8th, from 10 am to 1 pm, at H-PACT, Trailer 37, 830 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI.

This event is being held in collaboration with Operation Stand Down Rhode Island (OSDRI), a non-profit organization that provides crucial wrap-around services to homeless and at-risk Veterans. OSDRI operates a food pantry, a legal assistance program, an employment and training program, and a housing program for Veterans and their families.

If you have any questions about the event, please contact Brian Sullivan at (401) 383-4730 ext. 104. We hope to see you there and thank you for your service.