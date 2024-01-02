Veteran Town Hall: Initiatives Supporting Mental Health

Are you a Veteran or a family member of a Veteran who needs help with accessing health care, benefits, or other services? If so, you are invited to attend a community gathering and resource fair hosted by VA Providence, Rhode Island Department of Health, Staff Sergeant Fox Grant, and the Rhode Island Office of Veteran Services. The event will be held on Wednesday, January 17th from 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm at the Cranston Public Library, 140 Sockanosset Crossroad, Cranston, RI 02920.

At this event, you will have the opportunity to meet and network with other Veterans and their families, as well as representatives from various organizations that provide support and assistance to Veterans. You will also be able to learn more about the programs and resources available to you, such as:

This event is free and open to all Veterans and their families, regardless of discharge status or enrollment in VA health care. No registration is required, but please bring your DD-214 or other proof of service. Refreshments will be provided.

Don’t miss this chance to connect with your fellow Veterans and access the resources you need and deserve. We hope to see you there!