Newport Naval Station Employment Opportunities

VA Providence Employment Information Session for Naval Station Newport

VA Providence Healthcare System Employment Drive

When:

Tue. Feb 6, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Providence VA Medical Center

Building 39; Computer Lab

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

VA Providence Healthcare System, in cooperation with The Kennedy Collective, is hosting an information session about Employment Opportunities at Naval Station Newport.

This event will be held on Tuesday, February 6th, 2024 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM in the Building 39 Computer Lab.

