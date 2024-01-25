Newport Naval Station Employment Opportunities
VA Providence Healthcare System Employment Drive
When:
Tue. Feb 6, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 39; Computer Lab
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
VA Providence Healthcare System, in cooperation with The Kennedy Collective, is hosting an information session about Employment Opportunities at Naval Station Newport.
This event will be held on Tuesday, February 6th, 2024 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM in the Building 39 Computer Lab.