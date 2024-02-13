VA Providence Black History Month Celebration

Join us for a VA Providence Black History Month Celebration on February 23rd, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. This event will honor the contributions and achievements of African Americans in the military and beyond.

We are thrilled to have Major Ashley Johnson as our guest speaker for this event. Major Johnson is a US Army Blackhawk pilot and a US Military Academy graduate. She will share her inspiring story of overcoming challenges and pursuing her dreams.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from and connect with Major Johnson and other VA Providence staff and Veterans.

We hope to see you there and celebrate Black History Month together.