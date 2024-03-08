United Against Hate Workshop
A thoughtful learning experience and discussion on Hate Crime.
When:
Mon. Apr 22, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 1, 5th Floor, Classroom 3
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
It is with great pleasure to announce that United States Attorney Amy Romero and David Neill will be providing a thoughtful learning experience and discussion on Hate Crime.
The event will take place on Monday April 22, 2024, from Noon-2:00pm. This event is in person only. We look forward to seeing you!
