United Against Hate Workshop

A thoughtful learning experience and discussion on Hate Crime.

When:

Mon. Apr 22, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Providence VA Medical Center

Building 1, 5th Floor, Classroom 3

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

It is with great pleasure to announce that United States Attorney Amy Romero and David Neill will be providing a thoughtful learning experience and discussion on Hate Crime. 

The event will take place on Monday April 22, 2024, from Noon-2:00pm. This event is in person only. We look forward to seeing you!

 

