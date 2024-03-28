Monthly Virtual Caregiver Support Program Resource Information Session

When: Wed. Apr 3, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





Contact the Providence Caregiver Support Program to register (401)273–7100 x14308

About: Video chat for Caregivers of Veterans to learn about the resources and support available in the Caregiver Support Program.

When: Group is a 60-minute Webex video call 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. on the 1st Wednesday of each month. You may join through Webex on your computer, tablet, or smart phone.

Register: For more information and to get the Webex link, please contact 401.273.7100 x14308.

*Must be enrolled in VA Caregiver Support Program

View other times for this event:

Wed. May 1, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET

Wed. June 5, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET

Wed. July 3, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET

Wed. August 7, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET

Wed. September 4, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET