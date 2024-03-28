Monthly Virtual Caregiver Support Program Resource Information Session
Monthly Virtual Caregiver Support Program Resource Information Session
When:
Wed. Apr 3, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Contact the Providence Caregiver Support Program to register
(401)273–7100 x14308
Where: This is an online event.
Cost: Free
About: Video chat for Caregivers of Veterans to learn about the resources and support available in the Caregiver Support Program.
When: Group is a 60-minute Webex video call 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. on the 1st Wednesday of each month. You may join through Webex on your computer, tablet, or smart phone.
Register: For more information and to get the Webex link, please contact 401.273.7100 x14308.
*Must be enrolled in VA Caregiver Support Program
View other times for this event:
Wed. May 1, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Wed. June 5, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Wed. July 3, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Wed. August 7, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Wed. September 4, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET