Skip to Content

Monthly Virtual Caregiver Support Program Resource Information Session

Monthly Virtual Caregiver Support Program Resource Information Session

When:

Wed. Apr 3, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Contact the Providence Caregiver Support Program to register 

(401)273–7100 x14308

Where: This is an online event.

Cost: Free 

About: Video chat for Caregivers of Veterans to learn about the resources and support available in the Caregiver Support Program. 

When: Group is a 60-minute Webex video call 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. on the 1st Wednesday of each month. You may join through Webex on your computer, tablet, or smart phone. 

Register: For more information and to get the Webex link, please contact 401.273.7100 x14308.

*Must be enrolled in VA Caregiver Support Program

View other times for this event:

Wed. May 1, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET

Wed. June 5, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET

Wed. July 3, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET

Wed. August 7, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET

Wed. September 4, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET

Last updated: