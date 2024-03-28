Monthly Caregiver Support Program Mindful Mandalas Virtual Group

When: Fri, April 26, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: This is an online event.

Cost: Free

About: Video chat for Caregivers of Veterans to experience guided mindfulness while coloring/creating art.

When: Group is a 60-minute Webex video call 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on the last Friday of each month. You may join through Webex on your computer, tablet, or smart phone.

Register: For more information and to get the Webex link, please contact 401.273.7100 x13408.

*Must be enrolled in VA Caregiver Support Program

View other times for this event

Wed. May 31, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET

Wed. June 28, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET

Wed. July 26, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET

Wed. August 30, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET

Wed. September 10, 2024, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET