Monthly Caregiver Support Program Mindful Mandalas Virtual Group
Monthly Caregiver Support Program Mindful Mandalas Virtual Group
When:
Fri. Apr 26, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Contact the Providence Caregiver Support Program to register
(401)273–7100 x13408
Video chat for Caregivers of Veterans to experience guided mindfulness while coloring/creating art.
When: Fri, April 26, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Where: This is an online event.
Cost: Free
About: Video chat for Caregivers of Veterans to experience guided mindfulness while coloring/creating art.
When: Group is a 60-minute Webex video call 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on the last Friday of each month. You may join through Webex on your computer, tablet, or smart phone.
Register: For more information and to get the Webex link, please contact 401.273.7100 x13408.
*Must be enrolled in VA Caregiver Support Program
View other times for this event
Wed. May 31, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. June 28, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. July 26, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. August 30, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. September 10, 2024, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET