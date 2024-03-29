Mask Off: Healing after Hiding

Explore and express your journey of healing and strength following sexual violence through Empowerment Masks

When: Fri. Apr 12, 2024, 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm ET Where: Building 39, Basement Waiting Room Check-In 830 Chalkstone Avenue Providence, RI Get directions on Google Maps to Providence VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Purpose: Join the VA Mental Health staff for an opportunity to explore and express your journey of healing and strength following sexual violence through Empowerment Masks

Empowerment Masks represent the duality of healing: acknowledgment of the survivor’s internal struggle while celebrating strength and resilience

Our Workshop: Interested Veterans or staff are invited to decorate their own Empowerment Masks or share a message of support for survivors of sexual violence

Where: Providence VA Medical Center – Building 39, Basement Waiting Rm Check-In

When: Friday 4/12: 1:30 – 3:30pm

Friday 4/19: 1:30 – 3:30pm

Monday 4/22: 3:30 – 5pm

For more information please contact:

Dr. Lindsey Steinzor: 401-273-7100 ext. 13407