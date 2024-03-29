Mask Off: Healing after Hiding
Explore and express your journey of healing and strength following sexual violence through Empowerment Masks
When:
Fri. Apr 12, 2024, 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm ET
Where:
Building 39, Basement Waiting Room Check-In
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Purpose: Join the VA Mental Health staff for an opportunity to explore and express your journey of healing and strength following sexual violence through Empowerment Masks
Empowerment Masks represent the duality of healing: acknowledgment of the survivor’s internal struggle while celebrating strength and resilience
Our Workshop: Interested Veterans or staff are invited to decorate their own Empowerment Masks or share a message of support for survivors of sexual violence
Where: Providence VA Medical Center – Building 39, Basement Waiting Rm Check-In
When: Friday 4/12: 1:30 – 3:30pm
Friday 4/19: 1:30 – 3:30pm
Monday 4/22: 3:30 – 5pm
For more information please contact:
Dr. Lindsey Steinzor: 401-273-7100 ext. 13407