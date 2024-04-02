Skip to Content

Stay Healthy with Prediabetes

Learn easy ways to be active, eat well and prevent diabetes

When:

Wed. May 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am ET

Where:

New Bedford Clinic Conference Room

175 Elm Street

New Bedford, MA

Cost:

Free

From your Diabetes Education Team

Call us at Patient Call Center.

Leave a message and we will return your call.

Ashley Faria RN, CDCES or Mary Lynch-Delaney RD, CDCES

Who: Veterans with/at risk for Prediabetes

What: In-person Group

When: 3rd Wednesday every other month; 10:00 am - 11:30 am

Where: New Bedford Clinic Conference Room

With: New Bedford VA Diabetes Care Team

