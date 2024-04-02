Stay Health with Prediabetes
Learn easy ways to be active, eat well and prevent diabetes
When:
Wed. Jul 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am ET
Where:
New Bedford Clinic Conference Room
175 Elm Street
New Bedford, MA
Cost:
Free
From your Diabetes Education Team
Call us at
Leave a message and we will return your call.
Ashley Faria RN, CDCES or Mary Lynch-Delaney RD, CDCES
Who: Veterans with/at risk for Prediabetes
What: In-person Group
When: 3rd Wednesday every other month; 10:00 am - 11:30 am
Where: New Bedford Clinic Conference Room
With: New Bedford VA Diabetes Care Team