Time to Open the Garden!

Help us open up our garden for the season

When:

Sat. May 4, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

HPACT TR 37 Homeless Veterans Support Clinic

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Come join us Saturday, May 4, from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

We need assistance with...

  • Turning over soil
  • Tightening up the fence
  • Clearing out winter trash
  • Repairing the beds

The Homeless Community Garden has been supplementing our Veteran’s diets for the last 10 years. 

Stop by and have a look; We are located on the west side of Trailer 37

HPACT TR 37 Homeless Veterans Support Clinic

Kevin Price RN, Nurse Care Manager HPACT

401-273-7100

