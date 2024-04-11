Time to Open the Garden!
Help us open up our garden for the season
When:
Sat. May 4, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
HPACT TR 37 Homeless Veterans Support Clinic
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Come join us Saturday, May 4, from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
We need assistance with...
- Turning over soil
- Tightening up the fence
- Clearing out winter trash
- Repairing the beds
The Homeless Community Garden has been supplementing our Veteran’s diets for the last 10 years.
Stop by and have a look; We are located on the west side of Trailer 37
Kevin Price RN, Nurse Care Manager HPACT
401-273-7100