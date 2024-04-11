Time to Open the Garden!

Help us open up our garden for the season

When: Sat. May 4, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: HPACT TR 37 Homeless Veterans Support Clinic 830 Chalkstone Avenue Providence, RI Get directions on Google Maps to Providence VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Come join us Saturday, May 4, from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

We need assistance with...

Turning over soil

Tightening up the fence

Clearing out winter trash

Repairing the beds

The Homeless Community Garden has been supplementing our Veteran’s diets for the last 10 years.

Stop by and have a look; We are located on the west side of Trailer 37

HPACT TR 37 Homeless Veterans Support Clinic

Kevin Price RN, Nurse Care Manager HPACT

401-273-7100