Empowerment Through Expression: Unveiling the Journey of Healing

Unveiling the Journey of Healing

When: Thu. Apr 25, 2024, 11:30 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: 5th Floor, Classroom 2 830 Chalkstone Avenue Providence, RI Get directions on Google Maps to Providence VA Medical Center Cost: Free





As we honor April's Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), VA Providence is proud to host a showcase that underscores the journeys of our Veterans. Over the past month, in alignment with SAAPM's theme, "Finding Your Path to Healing," survivors of Military Sexual Trauma (MST) have gathered in a series of "Empowerment Mask" workshops at VA Providence. These workshops have provided a sanctuary for Veterans to articulate the complex dualities of their healing journeys post-trauma through the creation of Empowerment Masks.

These masks are not mere art; they are potent symbols of survival and resilience. They narrate stories of pain and injustice while simultaneously celebrating the incredible strength and resilience that enable survivors to forge lives of value and meaning. The statistics are stark—approximately 1 in 3 women and 1 in 50 men experience MST during their service. This shared space has allowed participants to explore and express the often-concealed effects of trauma, providing insight into the personal battles that continue beneath the surface.

The Empowerment Mask event invites all Veterans and VA staff to witness and reflect upon these powerful expressions of healing. Join us this Thursday, April 25th, from 11:30 AM to 4:00 PM in Classroom 2 on the 5th floor of the VA Providence Medical Center. As you walk through the display, take a moment to appreciate each mask's story and the courage it represents.

This event is an opportunity to connect with and support our community of survivors, recognizing their pain and celebrating their journey toward healing. Your presence can make a profound difference in reinforcing that no Veteran is alone on this path.

Let's stand together in support and acknowledgment of our brave Veterans who have turned their most intimate struggles into symbols of empowerment and recovery. Your engagement in this event is not just a gesture of support—it's an honor and a privilege. We look forward to seeing you there.