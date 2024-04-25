Mass. and R.I. Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall
Mass. and R.I. Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall
When:
Wed. May 1, 2024, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Please join us for a joint tele-town hall meeting to update Massachusetts and Rhode Island Women Veterans on VA health care and benefits -- including expanded eligibility under the PACT Act -- and ask questions.
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
4:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Veterans can join by:
- Calling 855-756-7520, ext. 105956# or
- Watching on Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/VABoston/