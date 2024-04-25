Skip to Content

Mass. and R.I. Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall

When:

Wed. May 1, 2024, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

Please join us for a joint tele-town hall meeting to update Massachusetts and Rhode Island Women Veterans on VA health care and benefits -- including expanded eligibility under the PACT Act -- and ask questions. 

Veterans can join by:

