Monthly Caregiver Support Program Mindful Mandalas Virtual Group
Wed. May 29, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
This is an online event.
Free
Video chat for Caregivers of Veterans to experience guided mindfulness while coloring/creating art.
About
Video chat for Caregivers of Veterans to experience guided mindfulness while coloring/creating art.
When
Group is a 60-minute Webex video call 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. You may join through Webex on your computer, tablet, or smart phone.
Register
For more information and to get the Webex link, please contact 401.273.7100 x13408.
*Must be enrolled in VA Caregiver Support Program
Wed. May 31, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. June 28, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. July 26, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. August 30, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. September 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET