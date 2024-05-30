VA Providence 75th Anniversary Celebration
VA Providence 75th Anniversary Celebration
When:
Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Main Building, 5th Floor Auditorium
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
JOIN US!
We are Celebrating 75 years of serving the Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts Veteran Community!
Featuring:
VA Providence Leadership
Guest Speakers
Cake and Refreshments
Camaraderie
