Skip to Content

VA Providence 75th Anniversary Celebration

VA Providence 75th Anniversary Celebration

When:

Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Main Building, 5th Floor Auditorium

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

JOIN US!

We are Celebrating 75 years of serving the Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts Veteran Community!

Featuring:
VA Providence Leadership
Guest Speakers
Cake and Refreshments
Camaraderie

VA Providence 75th Anniversary:
Thursday, June 6th
From 12:00 - 1:00PM
5th Floor Auditorium

Last updated: