When: Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 830 Chalkstone Avenue Providence, RI Cost: Free





In recognition of National Naloxone Awareness Day on June 6th, VA Providence is having a facility wide event at all locations. Please visit the Naloxone Awareness tables we will have at multiple locations, including the VA Providence Medical Center and our New Bedford, Hyannis, and Middletown clinics.



We aim to underscore the importance of Naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse opioid overdoses.



At these awareness tables, Veterans will have the opportunity to receive crucial information and training on how to use Naloxone. We will also have providers who can prescribe Naloxone at each table and Veterans will have the choice of receiving their prescription through the mail or by picking it up from the VA Providence Pharmacy. This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of our Veteran community.



The event is hosted by VA Providence’s Pain Management, Opioid Safety, and Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PMOP) team and the Pharmacy Department. We encourage all Veterans to visit our tables, learn more, and take advantage of this potentially life-saving resource.