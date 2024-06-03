Monthly Caregiver Support Program Mindful Mandalas Virtual Group
Open to all Caregivers enrolled in the VA Providence Caregiver Support Program. This group holds space for Caregivers to experience guided mindfulness while coloring/creating art.
When:
Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Contact the Providence Caregiver Support Program to register
(401)273–7100 x14308 /13408
