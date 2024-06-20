VA Providence Summer VetFest and PACT Act Town Hall
VA Providence Summer VetFest and PACT Act Town Hall
When:
Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET
Where:
VFW Coventry Memorial Post 9404
29 S Main St
Coventry, RI
Cost:
Free
Join VA Providence for a fun and informative evening!
Connect with essential services and enjoy a vibrant community event.
Services on Site:
VA Providence Healthcare Enrollment Team
Veterans Benefits Administration
Providence Vet Center
No registration required!
Come learn about all of the VA Resources available to you.