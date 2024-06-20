Skip to Content

VA Providence Summer VetFest and PACT Act Town Hall

When:

Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET

Where:

VFW Coventry Memorial Post 9404

29 S Main St

Coventry, RI

Cost:

Free

Join VA Providence for a fun and informative evening!

Connect with essential services and enjoy a vibrant community event.

Services on Site:
VA Providence Healthcare Enrollment Team
Veterans Benefits Administration
Providence Vet Center

No registration required!

Come learn about all of the VA Resources available to you.

