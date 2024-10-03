VA Providence Virtual Veteran Town Hall

When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





VA Providence is hosting a Virtual Town Hall where Veterans can get answers to their VA Healthcare questions directly from our leadership! This is a unique opportunity to connect with VA Providence experts, hear the latest updates, and ask any questions you may have about your healthcare, eligibility, or enrollment.



The Virtual Town Hall will take place on November 13th, 2024 from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM. To participate, simply join us online from the comfort of your home. Whether you’re already enrolled or interested in learning more about the benefits available to you, our leadership team is here to help ensure that you get the care you’ve earned.



Don’t miss out on this chance to stay informed and get the answers you need. We look forward to connecting with you!

