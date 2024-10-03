Hyannis CBOC Virtual Veteran Town Hall

When: Wed. Jul 9, 2025, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





VA Providence is hosting a Virtual Town Hall specifically for our Veterans that utilize our Hyannis Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). Veterans can get answers to their VA Healthcare questions directly from our leadership! This is a unique opportunity to connect with VA Providence experts, hear the latest updates, and ask any questions you may have about your healthcare, eligibility, or enrollment.



The Virtual Town Hall will take place on July 9th, 2025 from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM. To participate, simply join us online from the comfort of your home. Whether you’re already enrolled or interested in learning more about the benefits available to you, our leadership team is here to help ensure that you get the care you’ve earned.



Don’t miss out on this chance to stay informed and get the answers you need. We look forward to connecting with you!

