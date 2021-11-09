Care we provide at VA Providence health care

Our Patient Advocate program seeks to personally give you and your family the security of knowing someone is available to focus on your individual concerns and rights as a patient. We work directly with all departments on your behalf and can address your questions, problems or special needs quicker. If you, or a Veteran you care for, has not been able to resolve important issues related to VA through other means of communications, please contact one of our highly-skilled patient advocates listed below, who will be eager to help you with your concerns.:

Patient concerns with their care team

Advocating for patient and family rights

If you can not reach one of our advocates directly, you may contact our

Patient Support Assistant

401-457-3093