Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Providence health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Heather Pezzullo
Patient Experience Officer and Former Prisoner of War Advocate
VA Providence health care
Phone: 401-457-3093
Email: Heather.Pezzullo@va.gov
Michael Norde MSW, LICSW
Patient Advocate Coordinator
VA Providence health care
Phone: 401-457-3093
Email: michael.norde@va.gov
Kristine Dominique MSW, LICSW
Patient Advocate Coordinator
VA Providence health care
Phone: 401-457-3093
Email: kristine.dominique@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Providence health care
Our Patient Advocate program seeks to personally give you and your family the security of knowing someone is available to focus on your individual concerns and rights as a patient. We work directly with all departments on your behalf and can address your questions, problems or special needs quicker. If you, or a Veteran you care for, has not been able to resolve important issues related to VA through other means of communications, please contact one of our highly-skilled patient advocates listed below, who will be eager to help you with your concerns.:
- Patient concerns with their care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
If you can not reach one of our advocates directly, you may contact our
Patient Support Assistant
401-457-3093