Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Providence health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Heather Pezzullo

Patient Experience Officer and Former Prisoner of War Advocate

VA Providence health care

Phone: 401-457-3093

Email: Heather.Pezzullo@va.gov

Michael Norde MSW, LICSW

Patient Advocate Coordinator

VA Providence health care

Phone: 401-457-3093

Email: michael.norde@va.gov

Kristine Dominique MSW, LICSW

Patient Advocate Coordinator

VA Providence health care

Phone: 401-457-3093

Email: kristine.dominique@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Providence health care

Our Patient Advocate program seeks to personally give you and your family the security of knowing someone is available to focus on your individual concerns and rights as a patient. We work directly with all departments on your behalf and can address your questions, problems or special needs quicker. If you, or a Veteran you care for, has not been able to resolve important issues related to VA through other means of communications, please contact one of our highly-skilled patient advocates listed below, who will be eager to help you with your concerns.:

  • Patient concerns with their care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

If you can not reach one of our advocates directly, you may contact our 
Patient Support Assistant
401-457-3093

