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Women Veteran Care

VA Providence Healthcare supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.

Connect with a Care Coordinator

VA Providence Women Veteran Program Manager:

Samantha Donnelly

Care we provide at the VA Providence Healthcare System

Our Women's Health Program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Primary care
  • Gynecology
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services

Other resources

  • Find out more about the women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Learn about the mental and behavioral health services available at VA Providence.

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Providence and how they can help.

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

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