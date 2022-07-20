Library Services
We are here to help veterans, and visitors with finding information or assisting with our onsite resources. The Librarian is one of the Points of Contact for MyHealtheVet issues, and can register/authenticate Veterans.
Located in Parking Lot 5, Research Building 32, the Atrium, Room 106.
Hours: 8:00am - 4:30pm Monday - Friday. We are closed on Federal Holiday, or when staff are not in.
Staffing includes:
Cheryl R. Banick, Chief Library Service
Volunteers
You can call 401-457-3001 for assistance, or email Cheryl.Banick@va.gov
For access to the Atrium, call from the wall phone outside the door.
Our onsite resources can be found by searching Library World
Consumer health information can be found at MedlinePlus.
There you can find health topics, drugs & supplement information, health tools, and health videos.