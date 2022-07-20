Library Services

Located in Parking Lot 5, Research Building 32, the Atrium, Room 106.

Hours: 8:00am - 4:30pm Monday - Friday. We are closed on Federal Holiday, or when staff are not in.

Staffing includes:

Cheryl R. Banick, Chief Library Service

Volunteers

You can call 401-457-3001 for assistance, or email Cheryl.Banick@va.gov

For access to the Atrium, call from the wall phone outside the door.

Our onsite resources can be found by searching Library World

Consumer health information can be found at MedlinePlus.

There you can find health topics, drugs & supplement information, health tools, and health videos.