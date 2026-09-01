Library Services

Located in Parking Lot 5, Trailer 33, Room 114.

Hours: 8:00am - 4:30pm Monday - Friday.

We are closed on Federal Holiday, or when staff are not in.

Please contact us at

Library Policy and Statement of Character are available upon request.

Staffing includes:

Cheryl R. Banick, Chief Library Service

Volunteers

Our onsite resources can be found by searching Library World

Enter the User Name: VA Visitor, and then the Password: visitor. Click on “Providence” to search for our resources.

Consumer health information can be found at MedlinePlus.

There you can find health topics, drugs & supplement information, health tools, and health videos.