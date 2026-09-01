Library Services
We are here to help veterans, and visitors with finding information or assisting with our onsite resources. The Librarian is one of the Points of Contact for MyHealtheVet issues, and can register / authenticate Veterans.
Located in Parking Lot 5, Trailer 33, Room 114.
Hours: 8:00am - 4:30pm Monday - Friday.
We are closed on Federal Holiday, or when staff are not in.
Please contact us at
Library Policy and Statement of Character are available upon request.
Staffing includes:
Cheryl R. Banick, Chief Library Service
Volunteers
Our onsite resources can be found by searching Library World
Enter the User Name: VA Visitor, and then the Password: visitor. Click on “Providence” to search for our resources.
Consumer health information can be found at MedlinePlus.
There you can find health topics, drugs & supplement information, health tools, and health videos.