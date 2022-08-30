My HealtheVet
Get a Premium My HealtheVet account My HealtheVet makes it easy to communicate with your health care team, manage your appointments and health records, and refill prescriptions online. Read below to learn how to upgrade to a Premium My HealtheVet account online or in person if you're a VA patient.
Welcome to the My HealtheVet University! You'll find a series of videos to help you navigate My HealtheVet to help you find information you're looking for whether you're new to the platform or a pro who needs a refresher.
Here, you'll learn how to:
- Set up an account
- Upgrade to a premium account
- Learn how to use Secure Messaging to contact your providers
- Use the Blue Button tool to download your medical records and history
- Much, much more!
Katherine Murphy
My HealtheVet Coordinator
VA Providence health care
Phone: 401-952-2655
Email: katherine.murphy9@va.gov