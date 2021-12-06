Active Research Studies
A list of ongoing Studies and Resources
Category Resources
ALS* Become a Research Volunteer
Amputation Opportunities for Healthy Volunteers
Cardiology List of Clinical Trials*
Mental Health Volunteer Patients Diagnosed with PTSD
Million Veteran Program
Oncology
Pain Management
Pulmonary
Quadriplegia*
Seizure Disorders
* Links will take you outside of the Department of Veterans Affairs Website. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the linked Websites. The link will open in a new window.