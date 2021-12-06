 Skip to Content

Active Research Studies

A list of ongoing Studies and Resources

Category                                                                   Resources

ALS*                                                                                               Become a Research Volunteer
Amputation                                                                                Opportunities for Healthy Volunteers
Cardiology                                                                                  List of Clinical Trials*
Mental Health                                                                            Volunteer Patients Diagnosed with PTSD
Million Veteran Program
Oncology
Pain Management
Pulmonary
Quadriplegia*
Seizure Disorders

 

* Links will take you outside of the Department of Veterans Affairs Website. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the linked Websites. The link will open in a new window.

