Healthy Volunteer & Control Research at the Providence VA Medical Center
Researchers at the VA Providence Healthcare System are looking for volunteers to participate in various studies as healthy volunteers or control participants. By participating in research you contribute to helping others by advancing scientific knowledge. Below you will find a list of studies that are currently looking to enroll healthy and control volunteers. Click on the study title to learn more about each research opportunity.
“Neuroimaging Biomarker for Seizures: Head Injury Controls”
Principal Investigator: W. Curt LaFrance Jr, MD, MPH
Research Assistant: Krista Tocco
Ph: 401-273-7100 Ext. 16229
“Neuroimaging Biomarker for Seizures: Healthy Controls”
Principal Investigator: W. Curt LaFrance Jr, MD, MPH
Research Assistant: Rachel Underwood
Ph: 401-273-7100 Ext. 16262