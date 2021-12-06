Research in Seizure Disorders

There are three types of seizures: epileptic, physiologic nonepileptic events and psychogenic nonepileptic seizures (PNES). Epileptic seizures are caused by abnormal brain cell firing. Physiologic events are associated with medical or physiologic disorders. Psychogenic nonepileptic seizures resemble epilepsy but are associated with underlying psychological distress or stressors. Nonepileptic seizures are a neuropsychiatric disorder that can occur spontaneously or after someone goes through a traumatic event like war, assault, an accident, injury or disaster.