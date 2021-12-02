Cardio Pulmonary Vascular Biology Center
Strengthening and broadening of the Cardio Pulmonary Vascular Biology (CPVB). COBRE will provide the basis for new scientific collaborations, better understanding of blood vessel diseases, and improved treatments.
The National Institute for General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health has awarded Dr. Sharon Rounds through Ocean State Research Institute, Inc. a $10.1 million, 5-year grant to establish the Cardio Pulmonary Vascular Biology Center of Biomedical Research Excellence (COBRE). The Cardio Pulmonary Biology COBRE is led by Sharon Rounds, MD, Program Director, and by Elizabeth Harrington, PhD, Deputy Director, and also supports 5 junior investigators who will perform mentored vascular biology in laboratories located at either the Providence VA Medical Center or Rhode Island Hospital with Core support via the PVAMC and Brown University. Please visit the Cardio Pulmonary Vascular Biology COBRE website* for updated information.
Brown Medicine Magazine Features Cardio Pulmonary Vascular Biology - COBRE
On October 24, 2014 the Brown Medicine Magazine published an article on some of the research currently underway with CPVB COBRE investigators featuring Amanda Amison, Sharon Rounds, Elizabeth Harrington, Julie Newton and Quing Lu.
