Cardiology Research

An International, Double-blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Phase III Study to Evaluate the Effect of Dapagliflozin on Reducing CV Death or Worsening Heart Failure in Patients with Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF) (DELIVER)*

Contact: Alyssa Roberti,

alyssa.roberti@va.gov

Pragmatic Evaluation of Events and Benefits of Lipid-lowering in Older Adults (PREVENTABLE)*

Contact: Rebecca Anderson, rebecca.anderson6@va.gov

Rhode Island Diastolic Dysfunction-Heart Failure (RIDD-HF)*

Contact: Melanie Parent

melanie.parent@va.gov

Peer Support to Enhance Diabetes Shared Medical Appointments: Examining Comparative Effectiveness in VA Health Systems*

Contact: Melanie Parent

melanie.parent@va.gov

Re-purposing Probenecid for the Treatment of Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction: The Re-Prosper HF study*

Contact: Karen Evans

karen.evans7@va.gov

IL-1B signaling promotes atherosclerotic calcification and cardiovascular risk

Contact: Alyssa Roberti

alyssa.roberti@va.gov



Sarilumab for Patients with Moderate COVID-19 Disease: A Randomized Controlled Trial with a Play-The-Winner Design*

Contact: Rebecca Anderson

rebecca.anderson6@va.gov







