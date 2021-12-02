Cardiology Research
Review the current Cardiology Research Studies
Gaurav Choudhary, MD*
An International, Double-blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Phase III Study to Evaluate the Effect of Dapagliflozin on Reducing CV Death or Worsening Heart Failure in Patients with Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF) (DELIVER)*
Contact: Alyssa Roberti,
alyssa.roberti@va.gov
Pragmatic Evaluation of Events and Benefits of Lipid-lowering in Older Adults (PREVENTABLE)*
Contact: Rebecca Anderson, rebecca.anderson6@va.gov
Wen-Chih Hank Wu, MD*
Rhode Island Diastolic Dysfunction-Heart Failure (RIDD-HF)*
Contact: Melanie Parent
melanie.parent@va.gov
Peer Support to Enhance Diabetes Shared Medical Appointments: Examining Comparative Effectiveness in VA Health Systems*
Contact: Melanie Parent
melanie.parent@va.gov
Re-purposing Probenecid for the Treatment of Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction: The Re-Prosper HF study*
Contact: Karen Evans
karen.evans7@va.gov
Alan Morrison, MD, PhD*
IL-1B signaling promotes atherosclerotic calcification and cardiovascular risk
Contact: Alyssa Roberti
alyssa.roberti@va.gov
Nishant Shah, MD, MPH*
Sarilumab for Patients with Moderate COVID-19 Disease: A Randomized Controlled Trial with a Play-The-Winner Design*
Contact: Rebecca Anderson
rebecca.anderson6@va.gov
* Links will take you outside of the Department of Veterans Affairs Website. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the linked Websites. The link will open in a new window.
Emails are not secure. Do not send personal or medical information over the internet.