Center for Neurorestoration & Neurotechnology (CfNN)
CfNN unifies distinguished researchers and clinicians to advance and translate neurotechnology to restore lost function.
Please visit our updated website at
centerforneuro.org
The VA RR&D Center for Neurorestoration and Neurotechnology (CfNN) began with a June 2012 funding award from the Department of Veterans Affairs Rehabilitation Research and Development Service. The Center is a collaboration between the VA Providence Healthcare System, Brown University, Butler Hospital, Lifespan, and Massachusetts General Hospital. CfNN unifies distinguished researchers and clinicians to advance and translate neurotechnology to restore lost function. Through its three focus areas and three support cores, CfNN seeks to develop, test and implement new therapies and technologies that restore function for Veterans with disorders affecting the nervous system.
VA RR&D for Neurorestoration and Neurotechnology
VA Providence Healthcare System
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Bldg. 32
Providence, RI 02908
Tel: 401-273-7100 ext. 16236
Fax: 401-457-3311
*Links may take you outside of the Department of Veterans Affairs Website.
VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the linked website.