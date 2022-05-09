Center of Innovation (COIN) Long Term Services and Supports (LTTS)
The Center of Innovation in Long Term Services and Supports focuses on research on Veterans who need assistance with living independently, with a goal of maximizing function.
LTSS-COIN Research Concentrations:
- Quality of Care in Nursing Homes and Home & Community Based Services
- High Risk Veteran Populations (Palliative Care, Dialysis, and cognitive Impairment)
- Policy and Economic Analysis of Long-Term Care Programs
- Antimicrobial Stewardship Research in the Long-Term Care Community
- Mental Health and Homelessness Research
Examples of our Research into Action:
- Antibiotic resistance manuals for VA Community Living Centers
- Demonstrating the impact of Social Workers in Primary Care Teams
- Developing, validating, and disseminating the Making and Executing
- Decision for Safe and Independent Living (MEDSAIL) tool within VA
- Developing and Disseminating the Social Determinants of Health Fact Sheet
- Building, Deploying and Supporting the Choose Home Registry - A system to match Veterans with care to help them remain independent
