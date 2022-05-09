LTSS COIN Notable News

Alicia Cohen, MD is one of the presenters of the Health Services Research and Development July 2019 CyberSeminar, "Focus on Health Equity and Action - Social Risks for Adverse Health Outcomes Among Veterans".



Andrew Zullo, Pharm.D., LTSS COIN fellow presented "Relative and Absolute Effects of Statins for Secondary in Older Nursing Home Residents" at the International Society of Pharmacoepidemiology Midyear Meeting in April 2018 in Toronto, Canada and "Effect of Statins for Secondary Prevention on Functioning, Rehospitalization, and Mortality in Frail Older Adults" at the "Epidemiology Paper Session at the American Geriatrics Society" meeting at the May 2018 in Orlando, Florida.



Dr. James Rudolph briefs Dr. David Shulkin, former Secretary of Veterans Affairs on research focused on improving the access, quality and value of care for Veterans in nursing .



Dr. Amal Trivedi is awarded a 2017-2018 Fulbright US Senior Scholar grant. The goal of his Fulbright Award is to evaluate the impact of the Australian government's efforts to close Indigenous health disparities.



Kali Thomas, PhD addresses Meals on Wheels on Dan Yorke State of Mind: https://www.wpri.com/fox-providence/*

COIN PI, Dr. Amal Trivedi's work is cited by the former Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Dr. David Shulkin, in his recent article published in the New England Journal of Medicine.*

Vincent Mor, PhD elected to the National Academy of Medicine: https://www.brown.edu/academics/public-health/news/2015-10/vincent-mor-elected-national-academy-medicine.*

