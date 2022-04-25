LTSS-COIN Research Projects
VA Research Staff and their Research Projects
James Rudolph, MD
♦ Evaluation of Veteran Directed Home and Community Based Services
♦ Increasing Veterans' Use of Community-based LTC via timely Discharge from VA CLCs
David Dosa, MD, MPH
♦ Improving Antimicrobial Stewardship in Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Living Centers
♦ Training and Coaching to Promote High Performance in VA Community Living Centers
Vincent Mor, PhD
♦ Implementing and Evaluating INTERACT in VA CLCs
♦ Can Concurrent Hospice Care and Cancer Treatment Achieve Superior Outcomes?
♦ The Effect of Reduction and Standardization of Reimbursements in the VA Fee-Basis Program: Impact on Quality of Care and Health Outcomes
Amal Trivedi, MD, MPH
♦ Risk-Adjusting Hospital Outcomes for Veteran's Socioeconomic Status
Wen-Chih Wu, MD, MPH
♦ Group Medical Visits in Heart Failure for Post-Hospitalization Follow-Up
Kali Thomas, PhD
♦ Evaluating Cash Benefit Programs for Veterans’ Long Term Care
Haley Morrill, Pharm.D.
♦ Prevalence of Multidrug-Resistant (MDR) Gram-negative Bacteria within the VA
Kevin McConeghy, Pharm.D.
♦Antimicrobial Allergies and Veteran’s Health: Uncharted Territory in Antimicrobial Stewardship
Jennifer Primack, PhD
♦ Veterans Coping Long-Term with Suicide