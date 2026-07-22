Clinical and Translational Research Program (CTRP)

Our research coordinators here at VA Providence’s Clinical and Translational Research Program work hard to keep our trials running smoothly and provide veterans with the best experience possible.

Pam Brewer, PhD, RN pamela.brewer2@va.gov

Dr. Pamela Brewer obtained her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Villanova University, her master’s in acute cardiovascular nursing from Loyola University of Chicago, and her PhD from the University of Rhode Island. Pam joined the Providence VA in November of 2023, bringing extensive medical and surgical cardiovascular clinical experience as a Nurse Practitioner and as a member of Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s heart transplant team. Pam has functioned in the Chicagoland area as a cardiovascular research nurse and most recently conducted her own clinical research on the cardiovascular status of adults born prematurely. 401-273-7100 ext. 16260

Karen Evans, RN Karen.Evans7@va.gov

Karen Evans RN achieved a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Massachusetts – Dartmouth and started her career in home health nursing. She transitioned to the Providence VA in 2015. Karen is well-versed in research and has collaborated on over 25 clinical research trials, affording her countless opportunities to engage Veterans in VA research. 401-273-7100 ext. 13657

Morgan Wray Morgan.Wray@va.gov

Morgan holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences from the University of New England and brings a background in healthcare, clinical informatics, and project management. Morgan began her career in research and quality improvement in May 2023 and functions as a health coach for the VALOR-QI study. 401-273-7100 ext. 15803

Laurie Bryan Laurie.Bryan@va.gov

Dr. Laurie Bryan is a clinical psychologist and study coordinator, who completed her PsyD in Clinical Psychology with a concentration in Military and Veteran Psychology at William James College in 2020. Dr. Bryan also completed an APA-Accredited Postdoctoral Residency at the Bedford VA (2021) prior to joining the Providence VA in June 2022. She specializes in supporting Veterans seeking employment/education and trauma-focused treatment as well as functioning as the study coordinator for the National Adaptive Trial for PTSD-related Insomnia (NAP) trial. Dr. Bryan can be reached via email (Laurie.Bryan@VA.gov) or phone 401-471-1725.

Sarah Richer Sarah.Richer@va.gov

Sarah studied at the University of Rhode Island where she earned a Bachelor of Art in Psychology prior to joining the Providence VA in October of 2021. Sarah is the lead research coordinator for the Million Veterans Program and has played a pivotal role in other research trials. 401-273-7100 ext. 16465

Gianna Procaccini Gianna.Procaccini@va.gov

Gianna holds an associate degree as an Occupational Therapy Assistant from CCRI and a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Assumption University. Gianna worked as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant, where she gained valuable experience in rehabilitation prior to joining the Providence VA in July of 2024. 401-273-7100 ext. 16359

Elena Desanti elena.desanti@va.gov

Elena completed a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology at Boston University and a Master of Public Health from Brown University. She began working at the Providence VA in August of 2023 and functions a lead coordinator for the BETTER-COPD study and assists on many other projects. 401-273-7100 ext. 16505

Sophia Piperata Sophia.Piperata@va.gov

Sophia Piperata holds a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience and Behavior from Columbia University. Sophia joined the Providence VA in October of 2024 and supports cardiology and oncology trials. 401-273-7100 ext. 12604

Katherine Hostetler katherine.hostetler1@va.gov

Katie studied psychology at the University of Rhode Island and spent her time as an undergraduate assisting in a laboratory researching substance use treatment. After graduation, Katie joined the Providence VA and continues to work on studies investigating treatments related to substance use. 401-273-7100 ext. 16251

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