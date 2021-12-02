The Million Veteran Program (MVP) is VA’s national, voluntary research program to better understand how genes affect health. With over 825,000 Veteran partners, MVP is one of the largest and most diverse research programs of its kind in the world.

Thanks to our partners, MVP is helping to advance research that is important to Veterans, including:

Predicting the risk of cancer

Understanding complications of diabetes

Managing mental illnesses like PTSD and depression

Preventing cardiovascular disease

Want to learn more? Go to mvp.va.gov or call the MVP info center at 866-441-6075.



Office Location: D1015 (Located in the Primary Care 2 Waiting Area)