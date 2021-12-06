Research in Mental Health

PTSD Research Opportunities

PTSD is a mental health problem that can occur after someone goes through a traumatic event like war, assault, an accident or disaster. After a trauma or life-threatening event, it is common to have reactions such as upsetting memories of the event, increased jumpiness, or trouble sleeping. Listed below are several studies being conducted at the PVAMC, which focus on PTSD.



Virtual Reality: A team of researchers led by Drs. Philip and Mascha Frank are looking for Veterans between the ages of 18 to 70 to participate in a study that examines whether the use of a low electrical current on the scalp makes it easier to watch combat deployment scenes using virtual reality in Veterans with PTSD. The study involves up to thirteen visits, where participants will be asked to answer questions about their mental health and current problems, engage in a virtual reality experience of Iraq or Afghanistan, and have two MRI scans. Additionally, there are two optional visits as a part of this study; an EEG and a follow-up MRI. Participants are compensated for their time and effort.

Learn more about PTSD & Virtual Reality