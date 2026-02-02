Associate Professor of Medicine, Associate Professor of Health Services, Policy and Practice

David.Dosa@va.gov*

David_Dosa@Brown.edu*

Dr. Dosa is a member of the COIN Executive Committee and a liaison to the Career Development Training Committee. Dr. Dosa's research focus is on inappropriate medication use in the nursing home, infections, and disaster preparedness. He serves on the Dementia Committee of the Providence VAMC and as a Career Development Award reviewer for VISN1. He is also a course director for the Executive Masters in Healthcare Leadership program at our academic affiliate, Brown University and completed his service on the Committee for Faculty Equity and Diversity (CFED).